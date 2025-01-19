KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,415,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 12,753,757 shares.The stock last traded at $29.64 and had previously closed at $28.51.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.