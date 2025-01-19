Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $131.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lantheus by 42.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.99. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

