Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,548,000 after buying an additional 2,435,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in US Foods by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in US Foods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,841,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,781,000 after acquiring an additional 291,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $68.41 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $72.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Melius began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

