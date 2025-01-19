Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 92.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 46.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,240. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,285.92. The trade was a 6.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $36.23 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

