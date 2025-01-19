Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in nVent Electric by 280.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 94.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,113,403.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,623.40. This represents a 18.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.