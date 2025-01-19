Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

