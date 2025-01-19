Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $306,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,254 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

