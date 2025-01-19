Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. Barclays boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Consumer Edge downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.