Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 80.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 68.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $136.96 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.17 and a 52 week high of $201.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,273.24. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,321,173.97. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,419 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.