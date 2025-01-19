Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,691,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,370,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $16,861,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,496,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 281,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

