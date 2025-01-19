Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,550 Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Electromed in the third quarter worth $215,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Electromed in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Electromed in the third quarter worth about $368,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Price Performance

Electromed stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.64 million, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. Electromed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electromed

Insider Transactions at Electromed

In other news, Director Andrew Summers sold 17,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $525,461.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,225.42. This represents a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Profile

(Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.