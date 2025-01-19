Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,542,000 after purchasing an additional 969,006 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,472,000 after buying an additional 429,863 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,668,000 after acquiring an additional 175,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,704,740.96. This represents a 72.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,035 shares of company stock valued at $62,282,808 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.61.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

CHD opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $113.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

