Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $828.67.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $4,656,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $625.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $599.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $774.80. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.71 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

