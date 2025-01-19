Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after purchasing an additional 122,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,239,000 after acquiring an additional 63,119 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 12,607.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,120,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,287 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 67.8% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after buying an additional 1,142,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,087,000 after purchasing an additional 84,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.36. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.50 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.74%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,048.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,514.54. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

