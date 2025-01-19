Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,263 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,660,000 after buying an additional 103,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,347,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,430,000 after buying an additional 776,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.71.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

