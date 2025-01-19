Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,722,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,187,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 84.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after acquiring an additional 658,728 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,703,000 after purchasing an additional 618,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

