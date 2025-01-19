Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 933.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Lennar by 4,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $128.41 and a 52-week high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $181.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

