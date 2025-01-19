Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 62,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 80,825 shares.The stock last traded at $75.55 and had previously closed at $75.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $5,863,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,827,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,815,066. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,542 shares of company stock worth $15,834,108. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 104,268 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $6,402,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

