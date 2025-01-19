Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

MRVL opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.