Mason & Associates Inc Buys 491 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.15.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $196.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average of $173.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $201.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

