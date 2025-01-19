MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading 8% Higher – What’s Next?

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 40,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 281,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGTX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MeiraGTx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a market cap of $489.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 35,839 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $231,878.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,026,309.94. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 107.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 76,437 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

