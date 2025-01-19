Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRU. UBS Group set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Metro from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Metro from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on Metro from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Metro from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Metro stock opened at C$90.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$90.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$85.60. Metro has a 52-week low of C$68.12 and a 52-week high of C$94.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

