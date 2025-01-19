Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $48.15 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $49.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 108,964 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,715,382.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,521 shares in the company, valued at $62,823.32. This trade represents a 97.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $6,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,700,658 shares of company stock valued at $140,360,682. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 92,613 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

