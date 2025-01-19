Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.88.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $465.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.53. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.84 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

