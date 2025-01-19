MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 86 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 139 shares.The stock last traded at $102.69 and had previously closed at $101.84.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $631.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.74.

Get MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.