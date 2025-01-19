M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 23.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,994 shares of company stock worth $17,211,278 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $196.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.49. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.31 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.