MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 439,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 341,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
MTB Metals Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.63.
About MTB Metals
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
