Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 37,195 shares.The stock last traded at $108.65 and had previously closed at $109.00.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $1,899,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 1,038.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 46,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

