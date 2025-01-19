Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 37,195 shares.The stock last traded at $108.65 and had previously closed at $109.00.
Natural Resource Partners Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21.
Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Resource Partners
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.