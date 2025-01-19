Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

