Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.71 and last traded at $79.28. Approximately 5,157,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,752,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 5.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $353.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

