Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94,994 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 601.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OCSL. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 305.56%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.