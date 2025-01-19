ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ORIX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ORIX by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $103.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. The trade was a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORIX

ORIX Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.