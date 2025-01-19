Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 266,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,860,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

OUST has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $527.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

In other Ouster news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala bought 50,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $498,839.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 769,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,879.03. The trade was a 7.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Frichtl purchased 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,340.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 513,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,323.38. This trade represents a 0.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,415 shares of company stock worth $748,620. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ouster by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

