Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $21.01. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 196,559 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -235.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

