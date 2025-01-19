Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 33,857 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 114.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 70,147 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,891,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 107.2% in the second quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 531,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 274,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.