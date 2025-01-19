Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,678 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,811,000 after purchasing an additional 132,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10,491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $181.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $189.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.71, for a total transaction of $1,313,399.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,708.02. The trade was a 41.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $2,888,762.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,472,092.64. This represents a 25.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,275 shares of company stock worth $5,913,038. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

