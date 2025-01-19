Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.1% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 402.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $373.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $491.30. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

