Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,950 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $2,201,241.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 145,917 shares in the company, valued at $24,802,971.66. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $20,432,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $265,515. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,333 shares of company stock worth $177,556,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $174.48 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $181.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.97.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

