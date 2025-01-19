Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $120.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

