PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth $80,154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 215,150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,016,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,870 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 342,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Price Performance

PHIN stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.35. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.38. PHINIA had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

