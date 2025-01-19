PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Price Target Raised to $57.00

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

PHINIA Stock Performance

NYSE PHIN opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PHINIA has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.82 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PHINIA will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Institutional Trading of PHINIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PHINIA by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in PHINIA by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PHINIA by 4,502.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

