Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at DA Davidson

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s current price.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Get Polaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PII

Polaris Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:PII opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 534.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2,431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.