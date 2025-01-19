PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Lessened by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

NYSE:PPG opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.11%.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

