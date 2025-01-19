PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,690 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $145.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.80.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

