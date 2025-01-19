ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 15,008,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 52,739,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 230.7% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,671,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,014 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 40.6% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 3,875,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,452 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $1,848,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $1,481,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.