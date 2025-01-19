Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 210.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,163,000 after purchasing an additional 747,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,596,000 after buying an additional 626,427 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,470,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,487,000 after buying an additional 368,643 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,603,746. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

