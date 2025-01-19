Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $73.59, but opened at $78.00. Qorvo shares last traded at $83.26, with a volume of 2,152,628 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The business's revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $283,756.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,809.15. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 163.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 39.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

