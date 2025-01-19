Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.16.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,111.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,274.66. This trade represents a 27.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Range Resources by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 107.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Range Resources by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

