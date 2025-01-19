Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNGR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 112,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 107,853 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 94,580 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 63,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $17.56 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 19,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $293,897.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,843,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,213,184.70. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,031,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at $531,856.35. The trade was a 65.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,836 shares of company stock worth $6,863,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

