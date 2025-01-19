Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,316,000 after purchasing an additional 73,207 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,553,000 after buying an additional 509,116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,265,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 437.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $213.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.99 and a 12 month high of $220.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.44.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

